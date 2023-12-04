AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.