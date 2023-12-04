Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.