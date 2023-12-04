Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,962 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $238.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

