Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.