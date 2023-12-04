Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMDV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $60.31 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $825.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

