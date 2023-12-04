Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.44 Million in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 382,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 104,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.