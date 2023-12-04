Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,244 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $71.60 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

