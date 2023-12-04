Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $109.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

