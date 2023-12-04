Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,963 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.73.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

