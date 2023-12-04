Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,029 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.