BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

