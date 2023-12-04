BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $472.01 million and $27.61 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

