BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on December 22nd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $756.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.04.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $4,981,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

