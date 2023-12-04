BlackRock Inc. Has $880.39 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.04% of Service Co. International worth $880,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Service Co. International

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.