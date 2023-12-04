BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.00% of The Ensign Group worth $911,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

