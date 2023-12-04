BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,484,983 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of US Foods worth $858,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.