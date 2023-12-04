BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,306,996 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,858,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,306,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of Vale worth $897,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $9,770,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Vale by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

