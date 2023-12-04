BlackRock Inc. Sells 705,721 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 705,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.58% of Cognex worth $924,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

