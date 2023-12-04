BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

