BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $79.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.