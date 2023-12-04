BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,723 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

