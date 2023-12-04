BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 197 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.14 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

