Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

