Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.3 %

CRL opened at $201.68 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

