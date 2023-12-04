Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $995,628. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PPBI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $36.67.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
