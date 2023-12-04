Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

