Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,217 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.41 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

