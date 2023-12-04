Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 1.3 %

NGG stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

