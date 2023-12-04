Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

