Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.