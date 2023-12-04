Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

