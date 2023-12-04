Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 76.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,810,000 after buying an additional 56,194 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

Shares of COF stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

