Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

