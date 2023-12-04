Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.1 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

