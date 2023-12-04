Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.18 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

