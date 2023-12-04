Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

