Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,061 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.