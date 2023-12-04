Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 17,781 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 189,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

