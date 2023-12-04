Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 207.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,281,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 864,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

