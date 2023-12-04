Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,270 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.6 %

CFG stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

