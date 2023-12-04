CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.87 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $2,458,236. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

