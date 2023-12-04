Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.