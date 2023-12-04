Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comcast by 8,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 988,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,212,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Comcast by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,497,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,203,000 after buying an additional 1,439,340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 92,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,066,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.21 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

