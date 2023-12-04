Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Plans $1.24 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.
