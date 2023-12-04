Conflux Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $610.52 million and $54.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00176550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.27 or 0.00589472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00407429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00123531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,548,664,088 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,461,090,484.3822 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16872547 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $34,555,762.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

