Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Cool has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cool to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Cool has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cool Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

