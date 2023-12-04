Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
Cool has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cool to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.
Shares of CLCO stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Cool has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
