Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,005,612 shares of company stock valued at $461,797,039. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

