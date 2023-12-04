Credit Suisse AG Acquires 142,863 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.3 %

WBA stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

