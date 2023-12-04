Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,839 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Allegion worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.69 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.