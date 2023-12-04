Credit Suisse AG Acquires 204,360 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,360 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Pinterest worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
